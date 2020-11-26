Port of Kalama signs agreement with American Cruise Lines to build dock

The Port of Kalama’s plans to build a $1.5 million cruise ship dock took a big step forward last week, when commissioners approved a dock use agreement with American Cruise Lines.
The port will construct the dock on the riverfront near Marine Park, and the agreement provides preferred usage to the cruise line’s small vessels and sternwheelers.
“American Cruise Lines is a fantastic, collaborative partner that will invest with us in the construction of this riverfront feature at the Port of Kalama,” Commission President Troy Stariha said in a press release. “The dock will bring substantial economic impact to the entire Kalama community by way of enabling greater tourist access to our parks, downtown and retail businesses, as well as improved passenger accessibility.”
American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that now docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. Most of the passengers immediately board buses for a tour of Mount St. Helens and spend little or no time in the town or at the port, according to an economic analysis the project.
The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop a dock as an alternative to the beach access.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Port of Kalama and proud to contribute to the development of the Kalama waterfront in a way that will support tourism for years to come,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Itineraries are already being developed to spend a full day in port, which will enable additional tour options and more time downtown. With four ships on the river and others under construction, the facility will allow us to grow with the Port into the future.”
American Cruise Lines will provide a $550,000 capital investment. Construction is expected to begin next fall and be complete spring of 2022.
The port is also planning to build an estimated $4.8 million tourism facility to accompany the dock. The commissioners approved a contract with BLRB Architects to design the approximately 21,000-square-foot building in September.
The facility, off North Hendrickson Drive between Rasmussen and Marine parks, will include a public market on the first floor and lodging and a restaurant or pub on the second floor. McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge has expressed interest in leasing the second floor, according to the economic study.
