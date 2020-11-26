Port of Kalama signs agreement with American Cruise Lines to build dock

The Port of Kalama’s plans to build a $1.5 million cruise ship dock took a big step forward last week, when commissioners approved a dock use agreement with American Cruise Lines.

The port will construct the dock on the riverfront near Marine Park, and the agreement provides preferred usage to the cruise line’s small vessels and sternwheelers.

“American Cruise Lines is a fantastic, collaborative partner that will invest with us in the construction of this riverfront feature at the Port of Kalama,” Commission President Troy Stariha said in a press release. “The dock will bring substantial economic impact to the entire Kalama community by way of enabling greater tourist access to our parks, downtown and retail businesses, as well as improved passenger accessibility.”

American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that now docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. Most of the passengers immediately board buses for a tour of Mount St. Helens and spend little or no time in the town or at the port, according to an economic analysis the project.

The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop a dock as an alternative to the beach access.