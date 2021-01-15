Port of Kalama seeking applicants to fill vacant seat

The Port of Kalama is now accepting applications to fill the seat left by Commissioner Alan Basso, a Kalama volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty in November.

The appointed candidate will serve for the rest of 2021, but will have to run for election this fall if they wish to retain the seat and complete the term, which ends in 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must live within the port’s District 2 boundaries, or south of Kalama city limits, and be a registered voter in Cowlitz County.

Applications, due by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1, and a map of the district are available at portofkalama.com/mediacenter/legal-notices. Those interested can also pick up a copy of the application at the port by calling 360-673-2325.

“The Port has many important projects planned for the coming months, all of which require sound leadership,” said Randy Sweet, commission president, in a statement. “We will strive to select a candidate who will uphold the values of the Port and ensure our continued contributions to the community.”

The Board of Commissioners sets policy and provides direction for the port. Regular meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.