Port of Kalama's vintage locomotive expected to be installed next week

KALAMA — The vintage steam locomotive the Port of Kalama purchased in July arrived last weekend and should be installed in the Interpretive Center next week.

The 300,000-pound steam engine was moved by rail from Williams, Arizona, to Kalama over the last two months.

In January, a crew installed rail inside the building for the locomotive and outside for the oil tender.

Port officials are asking the public to be prepared for traffic delays on North Hendrickson Drive when the crews move the locomotive next week.

The port also discourages people from stopping, parking or walking on Interstate 5 or North Hendrickson Drive to see the locomotive.

The locomotive is known as SP&S 539. It was built in 1917 in Dunkirk, N.Y., for the Spokane, Portland & Seattle Railway, which was incorporated in 1905 as a joint venture by the Great Northern Railway and the Northern Pacific Railway to build a railroad along the north bank of the Columbia River, according to American-rails.com.

