Port of Kalama public market facility moves forward

The Port of Kalama's plans to build an estimated $4.8 million tourism facility moved forward Wednesday after port commissioners approved the contract to design the building.

The $721,000 contract with BLRB Architects includes design, permitting, bid and construction support.

The approximately 21,000-square-foot tourism building will be off North Hendrickson Drive, between Rasmussen and Marine parks, said Eric Yakovich, economic development director.

The facility will include a public market on the first floor and lodging and a restaurant or pub on the second floor. McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge has expressed interest in leasing the second floor, according to an economic analysis of the project.

BLRB Architects has six months to complete the design and will present three cost estimates during the process, Yakovich said. At 30%, the port will have an "intense" review with the architects and McMenamins based on the estimated cost at that time, he said. The port has a preliminary 18-month timeline for the project, including design, permitting and construction.