Port of Kalama projected revenue steady despite COVID-19

The Port of Kalama expects its finances to remain steady despite a struggling economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a six-year cash flow projection presented Wednesday, the port expects income to fall below spending in the second half of 2020 but rebound next year. The projection doesn't include the port taking on any debt.

Eric Yakovich, economic development manager for the port, provided the report after Commissioner Randy Sweet earlier this month requested confirmation that the port can maintain a healthy reserve while continuing large projects.

Taking into account $3.6 million in marina upgrades and other large upcoming projects, the port is expected to remain close to its cash balance floor of $27 million, which is about five years of operating expenses, Yakovich said.

Sweet said he feels better about moving forward with the large projects after seeing the projection.

The commissioners on Wednesday approved a 3.5% increase in staff salaries, applied as a 2.5% cost of living raise with some staff receiving merit increases. Last year, the commissioners approved a 3.6% cost of living raise plus some merit increases.