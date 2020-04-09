Port of Kalama plans for cruise dock, tourism facility move forward

McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge has expressed interest in leasing the second floor and operating the lodging and restaurant, according to the analysis.

The study estimates annual lodging revenue at about $770,000 and restaurant revenue about $3.2 million per year.

While the concept for the public market is still in the early stages, it likely would accommodate about 14 vendor spaces inside and about 30 more outside seasonally. Benefits of the market include spending opportunities for visitors and locals, income for local vendors, a business incubator for vendors, lease income for the port and a public event space, according to the study.

The market would require an annual income of $1 million or more to support its operation, Yakovich said. The analysis recommends the port subcontract market operations, he added.

American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that now docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point and spends four to 10 hours there, depending on the voyage.