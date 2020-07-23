Port of Kalama OKs executive director raise, bid for marina project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Port of Kalama commissioners on Wednesday approved a 3% raise for the port’s executive director, following a slightly lower increase for staff last month.

The raises increases Executive Director Mark Wilson’s annual salary to about $169,300 starting Aug. 1. Last year, he received a 3.6% increase.

Commissioner Troy Stariha said Wilson received high marks in his review and his goals align with the commissioners’. Wilson has diligently run the port throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Stariha said.

The executive director’s salary is set by commissioners separately from staff wages.

The commissioners last month approved a 3.5% increase in staff salaries, applied as a 2.5% cost of living raise plus merit increases for some staff. Last year, they approved a 3.6% cost-of-living pay raise plus some merit increases. The commissioners decided on the slightly lower raise this year because of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other local agencies, the Port of Kalama typically adjusts its workers’ salaries mid-year instead of during the fall budgeting season.