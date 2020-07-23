Port of Kalama OKs executive director raise, bid for marina project

Port of Kalama commissioners on Wednesday approved a 3% raise for the port’s executive director, following a slightly lower increase for staff last month.
The raises increases Executive Director Mark Wilson’s annual salary to about $169,300 starting Aug. 1. Last year, he received a 3.6% increase.
Commissioner Troy Stariha said Wilson received high marks in his review and his goals align with the commissioners’. Wilson has diligently run the port throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Stariha said.
The executive director’s salary is set by commissioners separately from staff wages.
The commissioners last month approved a 3.5% increase in staff salaries, applied as a 2.5% cost of living raise plus merit increases for some staff. Last year, they approved a 3.6% cost-of-living pay raise plus some merit increases. The commissioners decided on the slightly lower raise this year because of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike other local agencies, the Port of Kalama typically adjusts its workers’ salaries mid-year instead of during the fall budgeting season.
In other business, the commissioners approved a $2.84 million bid by Advanced American Construction for the port’s marina improvement project, which includes construction of a new visitors’ dock and gangway, bank repairs and other improvements.
The bid, including sales tax, came in well below the $3.6 million engineer’s estimate, Maintenance Superintendent Darin Sampson said. Most of the cost savings appear to be from planning to dredging hydraulically or mechanically, he said. Crews are set to begin dredging Oct. 1 and complete the project by April 30.
The commissioners also approved more than $207,000 to purchase new grading for the marina boardwalk.
