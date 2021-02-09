Port of Kalama, NWIW appeal Ecology's methanol permit denial

Northwest Innovation Works wants to build the plant on land leased from the Port of Kalama. The plant would convert natural gas into methanol for use in plastics manufacturing in China and would employ about 200 people, according to the company. NWIW volunteered to mitigate all in-state emissions, with a preference for in-state and regional projects.

Conservation groups, represented by Earthjustice, will oppose the methanol company’s appeal and defend Ecology’s decision before the Washington Shorelines Hearings Board, according to a Columbia Riverkeeper press release.

“Ecology made the right decision, and we will continue to protect the health and safety of our communities, our water, and our climate,” said Stephanie Hillman, Northwest Campaign Representative for Sierra Club and Co-Director of the Power Past Fracked Gas Coalition. “In the middle of a climate emergency, when we should be focused on moving toward a future free of fossil fuels, building the world’s largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery makes no sense.”

A trial before the Shorelines Hearings Board will likely occur in summer 2021. Any ruling by the Board can be appealed to Washington state courts, according to the press release.