Port of Kalama marina, boats damaged Sunday night

The Port of Kalama estimates more than $1 million in damage at its marina after an overnight incident tore boats loose. A large wave is suspected but unconfirmed.
Port officials are not sure what exactly happened but are investigating the cause of the damage, said Liz Newman, marketing and communications manager. Vandalism has been ruled out, she said.
The port is notifying boat owners and working closely with authorities, insurance providers and other professionals to address the damage, Newman said. The marina has 222 slots and almost all of them are leased, she said.
Ian Harrison went to check on his boat at the marina Monday morning after seeing a post on Facebook about the damage. He said it looks like a wave went through the marina but it's unclear what may have caused it.
The marina is sheltered from the Columbia River by a breakwater jetty, but Facebook commenters speculated that a large freighter may have caused a large wake and sudden changes within the marina that swamped the boats and floating docks.
The port is investigating, Newman said.
The marina facility was damaged, and many of the ropes holding boats were snapped, which caused most of the damage because the loose boats ran into each other and the docks, Harrison said. The rope holding his boat snapped and the boat ran into its neighbor but wasn't too badly damaged, he said.
"I've had my boat down there for probably seven years," Harrison said. "I don't think I've seen anything like this happen before."
The port recently spent $4.5 million to upgrade and renovate the marina.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.