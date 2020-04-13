Port of Kalama marina, boats damaged Sunday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Port of Kalama estimates more than $1 million in damage at its marina after an overnight incident tore boats loose. A large wave is suspected but unconfirmed.

Port officials are not sure what exactly happened but are investigating the cause of the damage, said Liz Newman, marketing and communications manager. Vandalism has been ruled out, she said.

The port is notifying boat owners and working closely with authorities, insurance providers and other professionals to address the damage, Newman said. The marina has 222 slots and almost all of them are leased, she said.

Ian Harrison went to check on his boat at the marina Monday morning after seeing a post on Facebook about the damage. He said it looks like a wave went through the marina but it's unclear what may have caused it.

The marina is sheltered from the Columbia River by a breakwater jetty, but Facebook commenters speculated that a large freighter may have caused a large wake and sudden changes within the marina that swamped the boats and floating docks.

The port is investigating, Newman said.