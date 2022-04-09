Port of Kalama holding cruise dock dedication event Friday

KALAMA — The Port of Kalama is holding a dedication event Friday for its new cruise dock on the waterfront near Marine Park.

The free public event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Westin Amphitheater and includes live music, a ribbon cutting and a visit from two cruise vessels. The port will give out free "Cruise Kalama" T-shirts to the first 500 attendees.

The Kalama High School band and music teacher Dale Groff's band will play at the amphitheater, said Dan Polacek, port spokesman.

While the port is not providing refreshments, McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge will be selling drinks and snacks in the park.

A Vancouver fire boat will lead two of American Cruise Lines' newest ships, American Song and American Harmony, to the dock for the event, Polacek said.

The port partnered with American Cruise Lines on the $3.5 million project. The company invested $1 million and will get preferred usage of the dock for its small vessels and sternwheelers. The project included building the dock and gangway, as well as improvements to the walkways around the park, Polacek said.

American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that now docks in Kalama. The ships had been anchoring at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop a dock as an alternative to the beach access.

