Port of Kalama files claim against vessel for marina damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Port of Kalama has filed a claim against the owners and operators of the container ship it believes is responsible for damaging the marina and boats moored there when it passed at an excessive speed early last week.

The port also has also tripled its damage estimate, to $3 million, and that’s just for port docks, wharves and related structures. It estimates another $2 million damage to private vessels, but boat owners would have to file their own court claim, seek to join the port’s action or file a claim directly with the vessel operator.

The port identified the SM Mumbai as the responsible ship based on video, transit timing, vessel tracking and pilot information. According to court documents, the vessel is owned and operated SM Line Corp.

On Thursday, the port filed a claim against SM Line in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon seeking to recover damages to the marina, said Liz Newman, marketing and communications manager.

The Portland-bound vessel passed by the marina at about 4 a.m. on April 13 and caused a swell and suction of the water that affected the marina, according to the port. The tracking system recorded the ship going more than 15 knots, or about 17.3 mph, Newman said.