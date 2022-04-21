Port of Kalama commissioners approve $19 million bid for marketplace, despite sticker shock

KALAMA — The Port of Kalama commissioners Wednesday approved a $19 million bid to construct the Mountain Timber Market, despite the higher than expected price tag.

In a special meeting, the commissioners awarded the $19.08 million bid to Forma Construction of Olympia.

The 33,665 square-foot building will be located just south of Marine Park. The market will include 11 permanent store spaces, 24 vendor stalls, a distillery and a courtyard on the first floor; and lodging, a restaurant and a conference room on the second floor.

Mark Wilson, port executive director, said after the four bids came in higher than the $12 to $14 million estimated, staff took time to review them, the project and cash flow projections.

"We would just need to slow some things down to keep ourselves in the black and functioning as we need to," he said. "It's not fatal to move forward with the project from that perspective."

The port may slow plans for another large project, the first light industrial building at Spencer Creek Business Park, to accommodate cash flow, Wilson said.

The port's 2022 strategic plan had budgeted $6 million in building construction and $1 million for utilities and roads in the East Port area, which includes Spencer Creek Business Park. It's now tentatively eyeing 2023 for construction, said Dan Polacek, port spokesman.

Wilson said the contractor told him with federal money "dumped into the construction world" costs are unlikely to decline in several years if at all, and the port would face more competition for resources if it waits.

The project doesn't have any "obvious low hanging fruit" to cut to decrease cost, Wilson said.

The commissioners approved starting construction, despite their "sticker shock."

"I don’t think moving forward is a poor decision," said Commissioner Troy Stariha," It's an opportunity to expand people's opportunities in our town to have a small place to do business. ... A lot of the larger businesses we have at the port have given us the opportunity to create an asset like this."

Commissioner Randy Sweet said when he joined the board in 2005, the port had a conservative fiscal policy and former commissioners had worked to accumulate the reserves that make the marketplace possible without a bond.

In the next few weeks, crews will demolish the old port maintenance shop where the market will be located, Polacek said. Market construction will begin later this spring and is expected to wrap up next summer.

