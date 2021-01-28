Port of Kalama commission approves Northwest Innovation Works office lease

The Port of Kalama commissioners Wednesday approved a three-year extension to Northwest Innovations Works’ lease for office space on Marine Drive.
The update leased includes a 7.6% increase to monthly rent, bringing it to $9,285, said Eric Yakovich, economic development manager, during the meeting. The rent hike is the cumulative Consumer Price Index increase since the last lease was approved, he said.
Northwest Innovation Works is also leasing about 90 acres at the port for its planned $2 billion methanol plant. Port commissioners first signed the 30-year lease agreement in April 2014.
The port received four written public comments prior to the meeting urging commissioners to end the lease with NWIW in light of the state Department of Ecology’s decision last week to deny a shorelines permit for the methanol project. Ecology cited a “significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with the Shoreline Management Act,” as principal reasons for denying the permit.
A NWIW spokesperson said last week that the company was disappointed in Ecology’s decision and maintained the project would have a net decrease of global greenhouse gas emissions.
The company has until Feb. 9 to appeal the decision to the Shoreline Hearings Board.