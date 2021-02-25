Port of Kalama commission appoints Patrick Harbison to vacant seat

Losing the race for Cowlitz PUD commissioner last November allowed Patrick Harbison to pursue a position closer to his heart, as a Port of Kalama commissioner.
The commissioners Wednesday selected Harbison out of six applicants to fill the seat left by Commissioner Alan Basso, a Kalama volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty in November.
"While the passing of Commissioner Basso is not the way I would have liked to apply to the board, it has given me an opportunity to pursue the position," Harbison wrote in his application.
"I’m excited to be part of the Port and the great team they've created there through the commissioners and staff," he said Thursday. "I appreciate the confidence and trust they put in me. I know I have a lot to learn, and I hope to earn the trust and confidence of voters."
Harbison will serve for the rest of 2021, but will have to run for election this fall if he wants to retain the seat and complete the term, which ends in 2025. He said at this time he plans to run for the seat.
Commissioners Randy Sweet and Troy Stariha said Wednesday they appreciated the interest in the position and the Port from all the applicants and encouraged anyone still interested to run for the seat later this year.
Sweet said Wednesday he nominated Harbison for the position because of the Port's "current mode of property development" and direction.
"We were fortunate to have a slate of outstanding residents who showed interest,” Sweet said in a statement. “In the end, we felt Patrick’s education, business acumen, and experience in the public sector would be of great value — particularly with the number of projects the port has ongoing.”
Harbison was sworn in Wednesday evening, Feb. 24.
"I've enjoyed being a part of the community of Kalama, and the Port is such a big part of that and offers so many opportunities recreationally and economically," he said. "I think my experience and some talents I have can add to pursuing the economic development of the county and some of the additional recreational opportunities."
Harbison moved to Kalama in 2009. He's worked as an engineer for 17 years and currently is the Cowlitz County utilities manager.
Last year, Harbison ran for the District 1 PUD commissioner seat and lost with 47.5% of the vote to Bruce Pollock's 51.8%.
Harbison currently serves on the Kalama Planning Commission, the Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority and the Cowlitz PUD Electrical Rate Advisory Committee.
In his application, Harbison wrote that serving on boards and commissions has taught him how to combine various opinions with information and work with fellow members to move forward in a positive direction.
Harbison said his background as city and county engineer helping to create codes and working with developers and stakeholders has given him a unique perspective on development. His experience on the regulatory side of development may help staff pursue some lobbying to create laws that benefit the port, community and Cowlitz County, he said.
Harbison said he's interested in the port's Spencer Creek Business Park and is excited to pursue the opportunities for commercial and light industrial development at the site.
While he didn't foresee something like the Port's new marketplace planned to accompany the cruise ship dock in the works, Harbison said he believes it can benefit the entire Kalama area.
"I have some huge shoes to fill with Commissioner Basso’s passing and I hope to fill a part of them and help the community move forward in a manner he’d be proud of."