Port of Kalama commission appoints Patrick Harbison to vacant seat

Losing the race for Cowlitz PUD commissioner last November allowed Patrick Harbison to pursue a position closer to his heart, as a Port of Kalama commissioner.

The commissioners Wednesday selected Harbison out of six applicants to fill the seat left by Commissioner Alan Basso, a Kalama volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty in November.

"While the passing of Commissioner Basso is not the way I would have liked to apply to the board, it has given me an opportunity to pursue the position," Harbison wrote in his application.

"I’m excited to be part of the Port and the great team they've created there through the commissioners and staff," he said Thursday. "I appreciate the confidence and trust they put in me. I know I have a lot to learn, and I hope to earn the trust and confidence of voters."

Harbison will serve for the rest of 2021, but will have to run for election this fall if he wants to retain the seat and complete the term, which ends in 2025. He said at this time he plans to run for the seat.

Commissioners Randy Sweet and Troy Stariha said Wednesday they appreciated the interest in the position and the Port from all the applicants and encouraged anyone still interested to run for the seat later this year.