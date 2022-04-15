Port of Kalama celebrates new cruise dock, expected boost in tourism

KALAMA — After years of “drive-by” stops at the Port of Kalama, an American Cruise Line ship parked at a dedicated cruise dock Friday, a change set to boost area tourism.

A couple hundred community members, American Cruise Line officials and passengers gathered at the port’s Marine Park on Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting at the dock.

“We’re very happy with this,” said Patrick Harbison, port commission president. “It’s a great opportunity to partner with a great company, and the economic benefit for Kalama and Cowlitz County will be huge.”

The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop the dock as an alternative to beach access. The company invested $1 million of the $3.5 million project and will get preferred usage of the dock for its small vessels and sternwheelers. Construction began in 2021 and wrapped up earlier this year.

Community members can use the dock when cruise ships are not in port.

American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only cruise that now docks in Kalama. The ships had been anchoring at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park.

“It’s fantastic to see it come to life,” said Charlie Robertson, American Cruise Lines president and CEO. “It’s a really great thing for tourism on the Columbia and Snake rivers and a symbol that we’re here to stay.”

The dock allows the ships to stay overnight, giving people more time to visit town, said Alexa Paolella, American Cruise Lines public relations manager. The company is developing new excursions and activities for passengers while in Kalama, to go along with the standing trip to Mount St. Helens, she said.

“The main thing is it gives people more time to visit town,” she said. “People like to have free time to shop, get lunch and do different things and this enable that as well, versus just getting off, going to the excursion and leaving.”

The cruise line provides transportation on shore to excursions and daily activities, Paolella said.

“I’m so excited about Kalama’s future and what this is going to do for our community,” said City Councilman Jon Stanfill, also a Chamber of Commerce board member. “It gives us a boost coming out of the pandemic. We’re going to feel it downtown in positive ways.”

The dock project included improvements to the walkways around Marine Park, in part to accommodate cruise passengers, said Dan Polacek, port spokesman. The port widened areas for emergency vehicle access and the path running from the amphitheater to Louis Rasmussen Park. Crews also added a new path around Marine Park to give people more options and eventually access the Mountain Timber Market, which will be on the park’s south side.

The 33,665 square-foot market will include 11 permanent store spaces, 24 vendor stalls, a distillery and a courtyard on the first floor. The second floor will include lodging, a restaurant and a conference room.

Port earnings and reserves will fund the $12 to $14 million project. The port went out to bid for the project in February and is considering proposals, Polacek said. The market is set to open by summer 2023.

The port is also planning to replace the pedestrian bridge linking West Frontage Road and North Hendrickson Drive. The commission recently chose a new design for the bridge that includes a “Port of Kalama” sign and exterior lighting. The port plans to go out for bid for the $7 million project at the beginning of 2023.

“I’m just really impressed with what the Port of Kalama does,” said state Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama. “It’s well rounded, diversifying, bringing people into the community and enhancing jobs here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.