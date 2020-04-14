Port identifies vessel responsible for marina damage, releases video

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Security footage from the Port of Kalama shows the wake of a cargo vessel hitting the marina at about 4 a.m. Monday. The port estimated the wave caused more than $1 million in damage.

Port of Kalama officials Tuesday identified the cargo vessel responsible for more than $1 million in damage to its marina and boats moored there, saying the vessel sailed up the Columbia River at an excessive speed.

After reviewing security video and cargo vessel tracking information, the port identified container ship SM Mumbai as the suspect vessel. The tracking system recorded the ship going more than 15 knots, or about 17.3 mph, said Liz Newman, port marketing and communications manager.

There is no set speed limit on the river, but vessel operators must comply with federal regulations that say the speed must be safe in light of surrounding circumstances, Newman said. Maritime law dealing with collisions is the same as for vessels causing wake damage, she said.

The SM Mumbai is a Liberian-flagged container ship built in 2009. It is about 853 feet long by 106 feet wide, according to ship tracking website MarineTraffic. The Columbia River ship channel is 600 feet wide.

The SM Mumbai was about 100 miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River as of mid-afternoon Tuesday on its way to South Korea, according to MarineTraffic. It left Portland at about 7:30 Monday night.