Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson to run for Senate seat held by Dean Takko

As a port commissioner, Wilson said he has worked to reduce taxes and increase transparency. He said he is proud of the work and the team at the port, but “my services are needed more than ever in Olympia.”

The port commission is the first elected position Wilson has held. If he is elected to the state Senate, Wilson said he could continue to serve the remainder of his term as port commissioner, which ends in 2021.

“All I’ve done (as commissioner) was apply my common sense that I have learned throughout the years,” he said. “That creates good policy. Next thing you know, these are the ingredients for success.”

Wilson said he wants to serve in the Senate because he could get more done during the four-year term than during a two-year term in the state House of Representatives.

“I don’t want to challenge Dean Takko. I want to replace him,” Wilson said. “My goal is to replace him and immediately get to work on good policies. That may mean undoing some of his efforts.”

His primary criticism was that Democrats have spent too much money. But he declined to provide specific policy disagreements with Takko, saying he will roll those out in the coming months.