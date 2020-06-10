Port commissioner drops idea about funding business aid program

The truck will be used to clean underground catch basins, as well as to respond to emergency spills. The port previously would rent vacuum trucks from contractors to complete this work as needed.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson voted against the purchase, citing sticker shock.

"I probably was one of the biggest fans and pushed this project actually almost three years ago. ... We started at a few hundred dollars to go shopping for a vacuum truck. Now we are close to one-half of a million dollars," Wilson said. "I believe the cost has gone up, above and beyond where I am comfortable to use our port district's money to do this at this time."

Wilson added that making the purchase during the pandemic is worrisome for two reasons:

• The long-term market effects of the pandemic are unclear, so the port should be "careful" with its capital purchases.

• Buying the equipment now takes away opportunities for local contractors to work with the port when they are struggling with the economic effects of the virus.