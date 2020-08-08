Port CEO hopefuls share economic development experiences at meet-and-greet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Port of Longview Chief Executive Officer hopefuls say modernizing and growing the port will be the biggest challenge they would face in the role, but their past experiences have prepared them to succeed.

Dan Stahl, the port’s interim CEO, and Gus Hein, the principal of the Global Business Advocates consulting firm, are vying for a permanent spot at the port’s helm.

Whoever earns the position will lead the port as it takes on several major projects, including a $70 to $100 million industrial rail corridor expansion, the redevelopment of Berth 4 and the port’s centennial.

“We have an orientation toward growth,” Stahl said Friday during a virtual meet-and-greet hosted by the port. “Growth is expensive, and we need to work not only internally but also with our partners and be aggressive on the grant side” to find funding.

Stahl has served as interim CEO since February while the port has searched for a permanent replacement for Norm Krehbiel. He had been the port’s chief operating officer since 2017.

Stahl said he joined the port’s staff three years ago because he wanted to take another executive port position, and he knew Krehbiel planned to retire soon, he said.