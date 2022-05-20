 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pomona Grange contest winners announced

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 members recently held a contest at the Catlin Grange in Kelso.

Diane Williams, Emma Fields, Susan Wooldridge, Terry Abbott and Marilyn Armit were the judges.

Purple Awards

• Quilting: Sue Rothfus and Phyllis Makinster.

• Needlework: Nancy Kynaston, Charlene Darby and Sue Rothfus.

• Food Preservation: Sue Rothfus and Tena Hedges.

• Baking and Candy: Pam Watson, Tena Hedges, Joan Frymire and Rosemary Painter.

• Sewing: Charlene Darby.

There were 28 entries in the Lecturer Department group. Purple Awards in Arts and Crafts went to Nicole Nickel (seven), Tena Hedges (one), Charlene Darby (one), Pam Watson (one), Kay Jobst (one) and the child entry, Adeline Martin (three).

There were 28 entries in Photos with Purple Awards going to Nicole Nickel (three), Tena Hedges (14) and Brianna Cassidy (one).

The Purple Award winners will move on to the state level.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

