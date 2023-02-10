The Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona 7 held a Silver Star Golden Sheaf awards luncheon on Jan. 21.

The following members of the Sunnyside Grange 129 received awards: Monte Martinsen with a 70-year-seal, John Woodruff with a 65-year seal, Florence Ogden with a 55-year-seal, Rex Ogden with a 55-year-seal, and Alonzo Ogden with a 25-year-certificate.

The next Pomona meeting is Feb. 18 at the Sunnyside Grange, 214 Cowlitz Ave. West in Castle Rock. A potluck luncheon starts at 1 p.m. with meeting to follow. The February Pomona project is to bring canned food.

The groups says "it is time to start planning for the contest in the Family Living Department and Lecturers Department." Entries are due between 9 and 10 a.m., April 14 at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St. in Kelso and anyone can join. Organizers suggest referring to Washington State Grange Handbook for complete contest rules.