Pollock polls ahead in race to replace retiring PUD commissioner

Bicoastal Media Market Manager Bruce Pollock took an initial lead in the race to replace retiring Cowlitz PUD Commissioner Dena Diamond-Ott and serve a six-year term on the utility group's governing board.

But with an estimated 9,200 ballots left to county, Cowlitz County Utilities Manger Patrick Haribson, said he's optimistic the results can still flip in his favor.

Pollock had captured 51.4% of the vote in Tuesday night's unofficial return. His challenger, Patrick Harbison, had 47.8% of the vote.

That put Pollock ahead with 21,169 votes to Harbison's 19,672.

"(It feels) surreal. I'm just so honored and humbled by the win," Pollock told TDN Wednesday. "Patrick Harbison was a formidable opponent: smart, experienced and a really good man. I'm so grateful to everyone who supported me in so many different ways, and I'm excited to hold this office."

On Wednesday afternoon ahead of the second round of returns, Harbison said he hasn't given up hope in the race yet. He's waiting to see if the results change as more votes are counted.