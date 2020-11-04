Pollock polls ahead in race to replace retiring PUD commissioner

Bicoastal Media Market Manager Bruce Pollock took an initial lead in the race to replace retiring Cowlitz PUD Commissioner Dena Diamond-Ott and serve a six-year term on the utility group's governing board.
But with an estimated 9,200 ballots left to county, Cowlitz County Utilities Manger Patrick Haribson, said he's optimistic the results can still flip in his favor.
Pollock had captured 51.4% of the vote in Tuesday night's unofficial return. His challenger, Patrick Harbison, had 47.8% of the vote.
That put Pollock ahead with 21,169 votes to Harbison's 19,672.
"(It feels) surreal. I'm just so honored and humbled by the win," Pollock told TDN Wednesday. "Patrick Harbison was a formidable opponent: smart, experienced and a really good man. I'm so grateful to everyone who supported me in so many different ways, and I'm excited to hold this office."
On Wednesday afternoon ahead of the second round of returns, Harbison said he hasn't given up hope in the race yet. He's waiting to see if the results change as more votes are counted.
"I figured it would be a close race. Bruce and I are both highly qualified for the position. Talking to the different organizations that put endorsements out, nobody was really able to choose a candidate to endorse between us," Harbison said. "So (the results) are along the lines of where I thought they'd be, but I'd just hoped they'd be flipped."
Whether he can actually pull off the win or not, Harbison said he's "just glad to see the percentage of voters who came out."
"Voters came out and made their voices heard, and we will end up with the right man for the (commissioner) job," he said.
Pollock, 71, said he was encouraged to run by a number of friends in the community. He emphasized his business acumen, amassed over a nearly 40-year career in the broadcast radio industry, to help him manage budgets and build working relationships with PUD clients.
"I think the thing I really want to bring most is just an inclusive team spirit and to be a good partner with Dave Quinn and Duane Dalgleish, the sitting commissioners," Pollock said.
Harbison, 41, works as a civil engineer currently sits on the PUD's Electricity Rate Advisory Committee. He said he wanted to apply his work experience, which includes writing county code and advocating for state policy changes, to act as a legislative liaison for the commission.
