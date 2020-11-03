 Skip to main content
Pollock polls ahead in race to replace retiring PUD commissioner
Bicoastal Media Market Manager Bruce Pollock took an initial lead in the race to replace retiring Cowlitz PUD Commissioner Dena Diamond-Ott and serve a six-year term on the utility group's governing board. 

With 85 percent of votes counted, Pollock had captured 51.4% of the vote in Tuesday night's return. His challenger, Patrick Harbison, had 47.8% of the vote.

That put Pollock ahead with 21,169 votes to Harbison's 19,672. 

Pollock, 71, said he was encouraged to run by a number of friends in the community. He emphasized his business acumen, amassed over a nearly 40-year career in the broadcast radio industry, to help him manage budgets and build working relationships with PUD clients. 

Harbison, 41, works as a county utilties manager and currently sits on the PUD's Electricity Rate Advisory Committee. He said he wanted to apply his experience as a civil engineer, which includes writing county code and advocating for state policy changes, to act as a legislative liaison for the commission. 

