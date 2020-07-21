Poll: Long-Herrera Beutler race for congress tightening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The race between Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and democratic challenger Carolyn Long is tightening, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Cook last week identified the 3rd District race as one of 20 congressional contests nationwide that has shifted left, some shifting from "likely Republican" to "leaning Republican" and others shifting from "leaning Democratic" to "solid Democratic.

Cook now lists the race between Long and Herrera Beutler as "leaning Republican."

Cook attributed the trend to bad polling for President Donald Trump

Long’s campaign touted the survey as a sign of her strength. However, Herrera Beutler representatives say Cook’s findings were the same in 2018, when Herrera Beutler defeated Long and captured 53% of the vote to win a fifth term representing Southwest Washington.

“We found it odd — nothing has changed about the race other than Jaime handily outraising her opponent,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “Cook Political Report made the same prediction last election, and Jaime won by more than 16,000 votes.”