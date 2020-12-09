Politicians discuss whether it's OK to defy Inslee orders

A cross section of local leaders and elected officials interviewed by The Daily News this week about the decisions by two Longview restaurants to reopen for indoor dining — defying public health orders — yielded a wide range of opinions, from endorsements to warnings.
The officials’ reactions mirrored the broad range of opinions in comments on Facebook, where the restaurants had first announced last weekend they would defy the orders of Gov. Jay Inslee banning indoor dining to slow the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The restaurants, Stuffy’s II Restaurant and Oregon Way Tavern, risk fines up to nearly $10,000 per day.
Hundreds of comments fervently supported or disagreed with the restaurants’ decision, all revolving around one central question: Should businesses follow or flout public health orders?
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis declined to weigh in specifically about actions by the two restaurants. On the whole, the shutdown orders are “a tricky conversation,” she said.
“These public health orders are pressing upon businesses to decide between two altruistic measures: obedience and service,” Wallis said.
Businesses and individuals have their “own agency” to choose whether to follow the rules, though they should be aware that disobeying laws can make it harder to receive state grants or other help down the line. Each person or business must weight the pros and cons of their choices to decide what risks to take, Wallis said.
“Any loss of a restaurant or business in our community is not only financial, it is deeply personal. These local businesses are the city’s family. They are the Mom-and-Pop shops that we have come to adore through the years,” she said. “To help, the city has offered free permits for restaurants interested in offering outdoor seating. ... Some businesses are being supported through state grants. While these options may help a little, nothing can replace the connectivity that happens when a business serves its people.”
Ruth Kendall, another Longview City Council member, took a firmer stance against the reataurants’ decision to ignore state rules.
“I think we need to realize the Cowlitz County is not in a good place right now with COVID. They announced five people died today and 40 new cases. The cases just keep going up,” Kendall said. “This is serious, and I have a lot of sympathy with restaurant owners and people who work at restaurants because I know it’s hurting them. But the data shows that indoor dining in restaurants is one of the most dangerous things to do.”
According to a state Department of Health report, food service and restaurant settings are the most common non-healthcare congregate setting for COVID-19 outbreaks. As of Nov. 28, the state had reported 188 outbreaks in food service facilities or restaurants over the course of the pandemic.
Local health department reports that categorize the most likely source of exposure to the virus for Cowlitz County patients do not include a specific category for restaurants. However, restaurant exposures likely fall into the “unknown” category for spread, which represents individuals who truly do not know how they were infected or who are not willing to provide information about where they were when they were likely exposed to the virus.
For the month between Sept. 30 and Oct. 29, the most recent update the health department has published, more than one-third of patients fell into the unknown source category.
“If you think about it, if a restaurant in our community was making people sick with samonella poisoning or E. coli, you would expect L&I to shut them down, to force them to close,” Kendall said. “This is the same thing. People are getting sick. People are dying. Not everyone (dies from COVID-19), but like I said, they announced five more deaths today.”
Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber contended that customers must “use their best judgment on the health risks” of going to eat at a restaurant with indoor seating. He thinks businesses “have a right to operate their business as they see fit.”
Like Wallis, Weber said businesses must weigh the cons, including penalties and fines for reopening or potentially closing for good, against the benefits.
“We have so many small businesses that are on the verge of bankruptcy. And we are doing what we can with the money that’s been made available from the federal government to help them survive until this thing gets settled down a bit,” he said. “It’s tragic when people lose their life savings or lose their jobs.”
Arne Mortensen, another county commissioner, said he “very much supports restaurants who defy the lock-down order, which I think is illegal and impractical.”
“I think the people should bring suit against any entity that tries to levy fines or more,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen plans to propose a resolution to the commission that would allow Cowlitz County businesses and social activities to resume immediately, despite the statewide orders. He has proposed two similar resolutions throughout the pandemic, both of which passed but were edited by the other commissioners first.
The latest iteration of the resolution notes that “no material progress toward managing the pandemic” has been made since August, and the governor’s own counsel states the orders are not law.
“Covid-19 pandemic proclamations by the Governor have been adjudicated not to be law consequently are not enforceable, and officials and agencies who impose mandates are doing so arbitrarily,” the resolution says.
Although the health orders are not technically law, because they weren’t approved by the Legislature, the requirements apply just as if they were laws, said Tim Church, a spokesperson with the state Department of Labor & Industries.
“These are not suggestions. They are requirements, just like any other workplace safety and health requirement. If we find places are willfully and purposefully violating them, we will take action,” Church said.
Port of Longview Commissioner and state Senator-elect Jeff Wilson said he’s “not in a position to say whether it’s right or wrong” if a restaurant defies the state mandates. He, too, believes it’s the choice of a business owner to decide what’s best for themselves.
The Longview Republican noted that any “protests” from restaurants are a consequence of Inslee taking a “great risk with his confidence in laws, agencies and law enforcement by his actions.”
“The governor is wrong to make these sweeping, unprecedented mandates without sharing the decision with the peoples’ elected lawmakers. ... I’m going to be working as fast as I can in the Legislature to put checks and balances to the power of the executive,” Wilson said.
Wilson, who assumes state office in January, added that he is “not going to win this by ordering hash browns and eggs. I’m going to win this by doing my job to be respectful of the (lawmaking) process, hear everybody and find creative solutions as a team instead of one person, one decision, one rule.”
Wilson’s viewpoint contrasts with his predecessor in the Senate, sitting lawmaker Dean Takko. While the Longview Democrat does not agree with every one of the governor’s orders, he thinks Inslee is within his legal right to issue the rules.
“Now is he overreaching? I don’t really know what to say, because one man’s overreach is another man’s underreach,” Takko said. “I certainly think what he’s doing is legal. I just don’t know that everybody agrees with the nuances of it.”
Takko added that he “just wished everybody would play by the rules.” When businesses choose to ignore the governor’s orders, it can create a slippery slope to unfairness.
“They say, ‘I don’t like the rules, so I’m not going to follow them.’ Well where do you draw the line?” Takko asked. “If the commercial fishermen didn’t like the rules for shutting down a fishery, do they just say, ‘My boat, my money, so I’ll just get the fish’? It’s not fair to those that are following the rules. I think we should all follow the rules.”
“It’s just sad this whole thing is being turned into a political thing, with my rights versus your rights. ... I wish more people would rely on science instead of politics,” Takko said.
“It’s all so frustrating,” he continued. “God, I long for the good old days (before the pandemic).”
In a Dec. 7 interview with The Daily News, 3rd District Congress member Jaime Herrera Beutler said she was “troubled” by reports of restaurants defying government public health orders. She said she understands what many business owners are going through, but does not advocate violating public health orders.
When asked whether business owners should be required to follow or allowed to defy Inslee’s latest business restrictions, she paused, and said, “This is tricky – because on the one hand, I would not advocate it [defying the governor]. We have to uphold the constitution….part of our responsibility is promote the common defense, the general welfare.”
On the other hand, she said, “People have a right to their life, and their property, and to own it and to live and to thrive.”
The Battle Ground representative, who last month was elected to a sixth term in Congress, said the pandemic does not have to come down to an apparent clash of rights.
“Look, I have a kid who is immuno-suppressed. I’m not taking her into a restaurant right now, not because I think restaurants are super-spreaders, but it’s me caring for my family and making those decisions on what’s best for us,” Herrera Beutler said.
However, families and employees who depend on their small businesses for jobs and income might choose to make a different decision.
“If they are operating in a safe way, following all those (guidelines), I would not judge them for doing what they have to do to provide for their families and for their employees,” she said.
Editor Barry Holtzclaw contributed to this report.
