Politicians discuss whether it's OK to defy Inslee orders

Wilson’s viewpoint contrasts with his predecessor in the Senate, sitting lawmaker Dean Takko. While the Longview Democrat does not agree with every one of the governor’s orders, he thinks Inslee is within his legal right to issue the rules.

“Now is he overreaching? I don’t really know what to say, because one man’s overreach is another man’s underreach,” Takko said. “I certainly think what he’s doing is legal. I just don’t know that everybody agrees with the nuances of it.”

Takko added that he “just wished everybody would play by the rules.” When businesses choose to ignore the governor’s orders, it can create a slippery slope to unfairness.

“They say, ‘I don’t like the rules, so I’m not going to follow them.’ Well where do you draw the line?” Takko asked. “If the commercial fishermen didn’t like the rules for shutting down a fishery, do they just say, ‘My boat, my money, so I’ll just get the fish’? It’s not fair to those that are following the rules. I think we should all follow the rules.”

“It’s just sad this whole thing is being turned into a political thing, with my rights versus your rights. ... I wish more people would rely on science instead of politics,” Takko said.