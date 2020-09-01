Police, deputies investigating body found on Columbia Heights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview Police and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office are jointly investigating the discovery of a body Monday morning in the 3600 block of Columbia Heights Road.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill on Tuesday said deputies have identified the body as a 48-year-old Longview resident, but declined to name him until they confirm that his family has been notified of his death.

Brightbill said the man appeared to have died very recently. He declined to say whether authorities believe there was any criminal behavior involved.

"The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of how that body came to be there," Brightbill said Tuesday. "We have identified, we believe, many of the subjects that might have been involved in this circumstance."

"Our detectives, with assistance from Longview PD, have already contacted a few people that are of interest to this investigation," he said.

Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois also confirmed that the body was found and that LPD is investigating the case along with the Sheriff's Office.

The body was found near one of the outbuildings at the Columbia Heights Assembly Church, Brightbill said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, and Brightbill said police and deputies expected to learn more from those results. He said law enforcement would likely be able to share more information on the investigation Wednesday.

