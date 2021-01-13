Police Blotter:

Guns — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s Office arrested Jesse Englade, 36, of Castle Rock on Tuesday under suspicion of unlawful firearm possession in the second degree, a felony. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the third degree, a misdemeanor.
Assault, domestic violence, drugs — Longview police arrested Shane Miles, 42, of Longview, on Monday on suspicion of assault in the second degree domestic violence, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, felonies. He was also arrested under suspicion of interfering with domestic violence reporting, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest, misdemeanors.
Forgery, theft — Longview police arrested Samual Potts, 30, of Kelso on Monday under suspicion of forgery, theft in the second degree and possession of heroin and methamphetamine, felonies. He was also arrested for the suspicion of driving without a license in the first degree, a misdemeanor.
Theft
Suspect took a debit card from the mail on Monday at the 420 block of Carlon Loop Road in Longview, used at Walmart, Red Canoe.
- Dirt bike from owner’s truck in the 152 block of 8th Avenue in Longview. Camera caught suspect in minivan with front passenger replacement door, damage to driver’s side.
- Garden tools stored outside a business in the 470 block of Oregon Way in Longview.
Robbery
Report of a robbery that occurred Friday in the 14000 block of Burcham Street in Kelso.
Assault
A man, allegedly on drugs, hit another man with a door in the 2400 block of Mockingbird Lane in Kelso on Monday.
Drugs
Suspect allegedly in possession of methamphetamine on Monday in the 2800 block of Washington Way in Longview.