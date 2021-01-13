Police Blotter:

Burglary, harassment, guns, drugs — Kelso officers, Tuesday, arrested Max Fiest, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of six felonies: first degree burglary, felony harassment, possession with the intent to manufacture methamphetamines, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also arrested under suspicion of vehicle prowling in the second degree, a misdemeanor.
Drugs — Woodland officers, Tuesday, arrested Faye Reynolds, 27, of Tacoma, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines and heroin, felonies.
Drugs — Longview officers, Tuesday, arrested Tom Teeters, 58, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines, a felony, and reckless driving, driving with a suspended license in the third degree and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, misdemeanors.
Assault
- 1020 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday.
Theft
- 200 block of 8th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Bike.
- 3150 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Phone.
- 2300 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Check amount duplicated and cashed.
- 540 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Bike.
- 540 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. At Walmart.
- 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Personal items from vehicle.