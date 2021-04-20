 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Suspect left vehicle believed involved in drive-by shooting, took BMW in Castle Rock Monday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Suspect left vehicle believed involved in drive-by shooting, took BMW in Castle Rock Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, Harassment — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested Tania Covarrubias, 39, of Oregon City, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with license suspended in the third degree, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Assault

• 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. A patient assaulted another patient in the behavioral health unit. 

Burglary

• 100 block of Prospect Road, Woodland. Monday. Antelope head mount taken from house staged for sale. 

• 300 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Water plant's fence cut, door pried open for total $375 in damage, but nothing taken. 

Stolen Vehicle

• 700 block of Sightly Road, Toutle. Monday. Black 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, rear window smashed. 

• 1900 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Blue 2001 BMW 530i sedan, WA BJJ4815. Suspect left vehicle allegedly involved in drive-by shooting and took BMW. 

• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Dark blue 1991 Honda Civic CRX, WA BWL4845, can see engine through hole in the hood, plastic igloo dog house strapped to roof.

• 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Tan 1994 Honda Accord, VIN JHMCD5641RC048352.

Theft

• 200 block of Ferncrest Road, Longview. Monday. Binoculars worth $200.

• 400 block of Haussler Road, Kelso. Monday. Packages. 

• 800 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. 

• 1300 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Monday. 

• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday. Catalytic converter.

• 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Male with wire cutters caught on security cameras. 

• 1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Monday. Attempted to take catalytic converter. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

• 100 block of Powell Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Statue damaged. 

• 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tires. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines
Local

Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines

Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews managed to contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News