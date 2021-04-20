Police Blotter: Suspect left vehicle believed involved in drive-by shooting, took BMW in Castle Rock Monday

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, Harassment — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested Tania Covarrubias, 39, of Oregon City, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with license suspended in the third degree, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Assault

• 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. A patient assaulted another patient in the behavioral health unit.

Burglary

• 100 block of Prospect Road, Woodland. Monday. Antelope head mount taken from house staged for sale.

• 300 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Water plant's fence cut, door pried open for total $375 in damage, but nothing taken.

Stolen Vehicle

• 700 block of Sightly Road, Toutle. Monday. Black 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, rear window smashed.