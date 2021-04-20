Police Blotter: Suspect left vehicle believed involved in drive-by shooting, took BMW in Castle Rock Monday

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault, Harassment — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested Tania Covarrubias, 39, of Oregon City, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with license suspended in the third degree, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Assault
• 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. A patient assaulted another patient in the behavioral health unit.
Burglary
• 100 block of Prospect Road, Woodland. Monday. Antelope head mount taken from house staged for sale.
• 300 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Water plant's fence cut, door pried open for total $375 in damage, but nothing taken.
Stolen Vehicle
• 700 block of Sightly Road, Toutle. Monday. Black 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, rear window smashed.
• 1900 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Blue 2001 BMW 530i sedan, WA BJJ4815. Suspect left vehicle allegedly involved in drive-by shooting and took BMW.
• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Dark blue 1991 Honda Civic CRX, WA BWL4845, can see engine through hole in the hood, plastic igloo dog house strapped to roof.
• 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Tan 1994 Honda Accord, VIN JHMCD5641RC048352.
Theft
• 200 block of Ferncrest Road, Longview. Monday. Binoculars worth $200.
• 400 block of Haussler Road, Kelso. Monday. Packages.
• 800 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday.
• 1300 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Monday.
• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday. Catalytic converter.
• 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Male with wire cutters caught on security cameras.
• 1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Monday. Attempted to take catalytic converter.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
• 100 block of Powell Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Statue damaged.
• 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tires.