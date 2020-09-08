 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 9
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 9

Handcuffs stock

Fishing without license — Fish and Wildlife officers Monday arrested Dale Lewis William Harris, 48 and Scott Kelly Barnett, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree commercial fishing without a license, second-degree using a net to take fish and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Rape — Kelso police Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree rape and second-degree domestic violence assault.

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Tramere La Tasha Owen Jenkins, 25, of Castle Rock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, third-degree theft and two misdemeanor drug offenses.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Shari Ann Varner, 51, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Owen Jacob Woodard, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle

  • 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor. Tinted windows.

Burglary

  • 800 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Cowlitz PUD trucks prowled, various items stolen.

Theft

  • 3300 block of Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. Monday. Political sign.
  • 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Bicycle.

Vehicle prowl

  • 5500 Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. Vehicle opened, no items missing or damage to vehicle.

Vandalism

1800 block of Westside Highway, Kelso. Monday. Jeep back window shattered.

