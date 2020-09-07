Police Blotter: Sept. 8

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Ronald John Caldwell, 57, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Violating no contact order — Kelso police Sunday arrested Shannon Lee Bilby, 50, of Longview on suspicion of violation of a no contact/protection order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Kenneth Lyle Clement, 36, of Longview on suspicion of violation of a protection order and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Sunday arrested Arielle Rose Engh Krenelka, 25, of Cathlamet on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Brayden Tanner Nichols, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, driving with a suspended license — Longview police Sunday arrested Holly Mae Whaley, 38, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, driving with a suspended license and unlawful use of a license plate flipping device.

Burglary