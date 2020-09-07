 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 8
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 8

Handcuffs stock

Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Eric John Christensen, 57, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Sahara Lee Elder, 30 of Seaside, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Lukas Gage Evans, 18, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence.

Drugs, assault — Kelso police Friday arrested Malcolm James Keane, 20, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug assault and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Dalton Aaron Newman, 25, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Assault, drugs, robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Brittnie Nichole Orr, 24, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, a felony drug offense and second-degree robbery.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Nanci Michelle Wilson, 39, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Brooke Ann Wynn, 39, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Ronald John Caldwell, 57, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Violating no contact order — Kelso police Sunday arrested Shannon Lee Bilby, 50, of Longview on suspicion of violation of a no contact/protection order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Kenneth Lyle Clement, 36, of Longview on suspicion of violation of a protection order and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Sunday arrested Arielle Rose Engh Krenelka, 25, of Cathlamet on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Brayden Tanner Nichols, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, driving with a suspended license — Longview police Sunday arrested Holly Mae Whaley, 38, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, driving with a suspended license and unlawful use of a license plate flipping device.

Burglary

  • 1700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. About $2,700 worth of tools taken Tuesday night.
  • 1200 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Saturday. Cash register found outside a smashed window and the safe was forced open.

Stolen vehicle

  • 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Saturday. Black Mazda PC with spoiler. Washington ABA6868.

Theft

  • 5000 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Friday. Green and black Glock 26 9 mm handgun taken from owner’s van.
  • 1000 block of Oak Point Road, Longview. Friday. Automatic 0.38 firearm taken.
  • 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Friday. Two juveniles stole about $30 of food items from a pallet delivered in front of the store.
  • 3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Friday. Theft of a prescription script.
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Theft of iPhone 8 from the bathroom.
  • 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle battery stolen.
  • 6700 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Theft of boat motor and other items.
  • 800 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday. BAC machine worth about $3,000 missing.

Vandalism

  • 4000 block Dike Road, Woodland. Friday. Van tires were slashed.
  • 100 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Friday. Tires slashed.
  • 29th Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. Vehicle door damaged.
  • 1000 block of A Street, Woodland. Saturday. Vehicle windows shot out.

Vehicle prowl

5400 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Friday. Gas siphoned and flashlight taken from the vehicle.

