Police Blotter: Sept. 5

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jeremy Ray Chinn, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Assault — Kelso police Thursday arrested Shira Ashley Fox, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Criminal impersonation, drugs, weapon — Kelso police Thursday arrested Levi Carter Holland, 27, of Longview on suspicion of criminal impersonation, a felony drug offense and carrying a concealed weapon.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Jay Richard Lapan, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of stolen property and four felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Tammy Rae Loiselle, 49, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
DUI, reckless driving, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Joanne Elizabeth Pedersen, 57, of Kelso on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and a felony drug offense.
Fraud — Suspect used the caller’s credit card to purchase $320 of merchandise from Etsy.com.
Burglary
- 500 block of Bunker Hill Road, Longview. Thursday. Yamaha EF2400IS inverter 2400 watt generator stolen from the boat parked in the shop.
Vehicle prowl
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Pistol taken from vehicle.
Vandalism
300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle windows smashed.
