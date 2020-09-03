Police Blotter: Sept. 4

Harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested David Jason Brown, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested of Sophia Marilyn Defrates, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and two parole/probation violations.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested William Lee Frascona, 35, of Fresno, Calif., on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Andrew Robert Gaze, 45, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Drugs, burglary — Kelso police Wednesday arrested William Edward Leahy III, 47, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.
Theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Wilson Mauricio Quemba Pedraza, 27, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft.
Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Thomas Binford Moore, 62, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and two warrants for contempt of court.
Protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Tamaree Darlene Nichols, 44, of Woodland on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Ryan Patrick Pickering, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Gun theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hannah Elizabeth Reed, 21, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree trafficking stolen property.
Stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Michael Howard Stillwell, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property.
Fraud — A Longview man reported Wednesday that he fell victim to a scam and wired $1,000 to the suspects.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Hoskins Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone tried to break into a pole barn. Additional details were not immediately available.
- 100 block of Niblett Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone tried to break into an apartment.
- 200 block of Louise Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole two outboard engines from a garage.
- 1600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke into a garage. The homeowner has the suspect on video.
Stolen vehicle
- Shintaffer Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone stole a white 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle with a red gas tank. Plate unknown.
Thefts
100 block of Sherwood Lane, Castle Rock. Wed
- nesday. Someone stole prescription medicine.
- 300 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole $230.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole burgers and coffee from a restaurant after a waitress said she wouldn’t serve him because he wasn’t wearing a mask.
- 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reportedly stole items from from her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, then called him to tell him about it.
- 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man shoplifted two car batteries and drove off in a green Ford Ranger.
Vandalism
- 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone apparently tried to start a fire in a shelter by the train station.
- 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man reportedly ran out of his house and damaged a passing vehicle by punching it.
Vehicle prowls
- South Fourth Avenue and Mill Street, Kelso. Wednesday. An “extremely skinny” person was trying door handles on parked vehicles while walking.
- 1000 block of Gordon Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Som
eone went through items in a vehicle but didn’t steal anything.
