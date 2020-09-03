Police Blotter: Sept. 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested David Jason Brown, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested of Sophia Marilyn Defrates, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and two parole/probation violations.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested William Lee Frascona, 35, of Fresno, Calif., on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Andrew Robert Gaze, 45, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Drugs, burglary — Kelso police Wednesday arrested William Edward Leahy III, 47, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Wilson Mauricio Quemba Pedraza, 27, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft.