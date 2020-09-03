Police Blotter: Sept. 3

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Danial Dewayne Duffin, 44, of Hoodsport, Wash. on suspicion of possession of medication without a prescription and third-degree driving without a license.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Callie May Garcia, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Drugs —Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Randall Dale McDonald, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Raymond Allen Schadewitz on two warrants for suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Robbery — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Robert Daniel Taylor, 27, city of residence unknown on suspicion of first-degree robbery and felony drug possession.
Burglaries
- 1300 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Reported Tuesday, occurred early Monday. $6,000 worth of tools stolen.
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. .357 Magnum nickel-plated Ruger taken.
Vandalism
- 2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Back passenger window of car broken.
- 100 block of Shawnee Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Rock thrown through car windshield.
- 1200 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Car brake line tampered with.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Electric box at railroad crossing damaged.
- 600 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car damaged.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car damaged.
Thefts
- 100 block of Catlin Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Camping trailer.
- 800 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Purse.
Vehicle thefts
3100 block of Oak Street, Longview. Tuesday. Gray Mazda 5. Driver’s side window is broken.
