Police Blotter: Sept. 29

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Randall Dale McDonald, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Firearms — Longview police Sunday arrested Reece Alexander Asuncion, 20, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a firearms by a minor, carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Tony Raymond Hendrickson, 31, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Attempt to elude, drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Casey Lee Wallace, 34, of Longview on suspicion of attempt to elude, escape from community custody, a felony drug offense, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license and making/possessing vehicle theft tools.

Theft

• 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Black special revolver in a brown leather holster.

• 1400 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Three teenaged girls in a white truck took a political sign from a front yard. Vehicle located and sign returned.