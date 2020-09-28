 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 29
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 29

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Randall Dale McDonald, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense. 

Firearms — Longview police Sunday arrested Reece Alexander Asuncion, 20, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a firearms by a minor, carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit. 

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Tony Raymond Hendrickson, 31, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and resisting arrest. 

Attempt to elude, drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Casey Lee Wallace, 34, of Longview on suspicion of attempt to elude, escape from community custody, a felony drug offense, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license and making/possessing vehicle theft tools. 

Theft

• 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Black special revolver in a brown leather holster. 

• 1400 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Three teenaged girls in a white truck took a political sign from a front yard. Vehicle located and sign returned. 

Stolen vehicle

• 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Silver 1998 Honda CRV. Washington ATB8566. Roof rack on the vehicle and spare tire on the back. 

• 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Sunday. Black 2002 Chevy Tahoe. Washington BQK1281. 

• 300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Beige or gold 1995 Honda Accord. Four-door manual with damage to the trunk. Dutch Bros stickers and a "Back off, I have road rage" sticker on the back. 

Vehicle prowl

•2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. All doors open and lights on in vehicle. Interior rifled through, nothing taken. 

Vandalism

• 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle window broken. 

