Police Blotter: Sept. 26
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 26

Handcuffs stock

Residential burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Ryan Lee Alder, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and no contact/protection order violation.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Jarod James Jordan, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of making a false statement, driving with a suspended license and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Dylan James Shaw, 19, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving with a suspended license.

Fraud — Known suspect opened 15 credit cards in the caller’s name.

Vandalism

  • 200 block of Beasley Road, Kelso. Thursday. Six locking mailboxes had damaged doors.
  • 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Three men broke both side mirrors on the resident’s truck.

Theft

  • 100 block of Isaacson Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Several mailboxes gone through and mail taken from a large bank of mailboxes.
  • 1600 block of Westside Highway, Kelso. Thursday. A man stole two signs from the parking lot.
  • 2500 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Front license plat stolen. Washington AZL8450.

