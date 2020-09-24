 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 25
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 25

Handcuffs stock

Attempting to elude, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday arrested Michael Davis Bricker, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of attempting to elude, driving while under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Jeffery Dean Brown, 45, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Drugs, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Justin Lee Brugger, 29, of Hillsboro, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense, eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Tyler John Chase, 19, of Portland on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Drugs, taking a vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Haley Danielle Dougherty, 30, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested James Benjamin Hull, 28, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Levi James Rasmussen, 25, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and a warrant for contempt of court.

Burglary

  • 100 Industrial Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke into a fenced lot and then into a vehicle full of property items. It was unknown what, if anything, was taken.

Thefts

  • 200 block of Hall Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Someone stole 10 Vicodin pills and apparently tried to sell them to someone else.
  • 200 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a set of keys, including a car and house key.

Vandalism

  • 700 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone damaged a vehicle windshield.
  • 600 block of Little Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone damaged a vehicle windshield. The vehicle owner says the damage looks like someone shot at the window with a BB or pellet gun.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. A man was cited for throwing a rock at another person’s vehicle after the two got into an argument in the parking lot.

Vehicle prowl

200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a handgun from the glove box of a car.

