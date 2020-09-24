Police Blotter: Sept. 25

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attempting to elude, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday arrested Michael Davis Bricker, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of attempting to elude, driving while under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Jeffery Dean Brown, 45, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Drugs, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Justin Lee Brugger, 29, of Hillsboro, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense, eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Tyler John Chase, 19, of Portland on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Drugs, taking a vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Haley Danielle Dougherty, 30, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.