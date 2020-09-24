 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 24

Handcuffs stock

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Nicole Renee Stakes, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft. 

Thefts

• 100 block of Winter Lane, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Mail and debit card.

• 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet. 

• 300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car and house keys. 

Vehicle Thefts 

• 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 1994 Honda Civic with silver wheels and blue headlights. Washington BTF9799. 

Vehicle Prowls 

• 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 

• 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday. 

