Police Blotter: Sept. 24

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Nicole Renee Stakes, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Thefts
• 100 block of Winter Lane, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Mail and debit card.
• 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet.
• 300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car and house keys.
Vehicle Thefts
• 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 1994 Honda Civic with silver wheels and blue headlights. Washington BTF9799.
Vehicle Prowls
• 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
• 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.