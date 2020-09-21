 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 22
POLICE BLOTTER

Rape, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested a 23-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of third-degree rape and felony harassment.

Attempted rape of a child — Longview police Friday arrested a 20-year-old Longview man on suspicion of attempted rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.

Assault — Kalama police Friday arrested Mitchell James Thompson, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Hit and run with injury — Longview police Friday arrested Taylor Jo Wynn, 25, of Longview on suspicion of hit and run with injury and driving with a suspended license.

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Erica Bree Cherry, 29, unknown residence, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Attempt to elude — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Taylor Cameron Cooper, 28, of Seattle on suspicion if attempt to elude, driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Timothy Wayne Repp, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Harassment, reckless driving — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Matthew Howard Smith, 60, of Longview on suspicion of harassment and reckless driving.

Burglary — Kelso police Sunday arrested Keith Andrew Corkrum, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

Harassment, assault — Woodland police Sunday arrested Cleve Allen Goheen Rengo, 29, of La Center on suspicion of felony harassment, third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree theft and disorderly conduct.

Harassment — Longview police Monday arrested Ricky Roberts Jr., 26, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Burglary

  • 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Friday. Caller heard something on the camera and thought someone broke into the office in the shop. It was an opossum.

Stolen vehicle

  • 300 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Saturday. Gold 1999 Chrysler LHS. Washington BHS4835. Taken sometime overnight. Cat sticker on the back windshield and Discovery Pass in the front.

Theft

  • 800 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Friday. Catalytic converter taken about two weeks ago.
  • 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Prescription medications taken.
  • 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Rear license plate stolen. Washington BTV3611.

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Two suspects tried to get into the vehicle.
  • 700 block of Sightly Road, Toutle. Saturday. Driver’s side window broken.

