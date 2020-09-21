Police Blotter: Sept. 22

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rape, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested a 23-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of third-degree rape and felony harassment.

Attempted rape of a child — Longview police Friday arrested a 20-year-old Longview man on suspicion of attempted rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.

Assault — Kalama police Friday arrested Mitchell James Thompson, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Hit and run with injury — Longview police Friday arrested Taylor Jo Wynn, 25, of Longview on suspicion of hit and run with injury and driving with a suspended license.

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Erica Bree Cherry, 29, unknown residence, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Attempt to elude — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Taylor Cameron Cooper, 28, of Seattle on suspicion if attempt to elude, driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.