Police Blotter: Sept. 2

Unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Monday arrested Ronnie Dion Huntley, 58, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Woodland police Monday arrested Miguel Juarez Ramos, 27, of Auburn on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree theft and making a false statement.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Shane Allen Michaelson, 28, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle
• 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Blue 2002 Hyundai Elantra.
• 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Silver 2013 Nissan Versa. Washington BKP4772.
Vehicle prowl
• 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, Woodland. Monday. Phone charger cords apparently stolen from a vehicle. Another car was rifled through, but nothing was taken.
Theft
• 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Bicycle.
Vandalism
• 100 block of Rainbow Way, Kelso. Monday. House egged.
