Police Blotter: Sept. 19

Child molestation — Kelso police Thursday arrested a 46-year-old Tacoma man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.
Assault, drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher Lee Harmon, 36 of Longview on suspicion of violation of a protection order, assault of a police officer and a felony drug offense.
Robbery, burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Heather Ann Lowery, 38, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, malicious mischief and first-degree extortion.
Fraud — A Longview man reported someone in Hawaii is trying to use his identity to get a new driver’s license.
Vandalism
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Tan Chevrolet or GMC truck drove through the grass and damaged it.
Stolen vehicle
1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. Blue 2007 Honda CRV. Unknown Washington license plates. Vehicle went missing between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday. Video shows white man removing car keys from the caller’s cart.
