 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Sept. 19
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 19

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Child molestation — Kelso police Thursday arrested a 46-year-old Tacoma man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.

Assault, drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher Lee Harmon, 36 of Longview on suspicion of violation of a protection order, assault of a police officer and a felony drug offense.

Robbery, burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Heather Ann Lowery, 38, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, malicious mischief and first-degree extortion.

Fraud — A Longview man reported someone in Hawaii is trying to use his identity to get a new driver’s license.

Vandalism

  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Tan Chevrolet or GMC truck drove through the grass and damaged it.

Stolen vehicle

1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. Blue 2007 Honda CRV. Unknown Washington license plates. Vehicle went missing between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday. Video shows white man removing car keys from the caller’s cart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News