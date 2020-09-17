Police Blotter: Sept. 18

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jeff Cloud Hill, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs, gun — Longview police Thursday arrested Justin Lee Tofte, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Assault, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kevin Matthew Johnson, 32, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order, fourth-degree domestic assault and a felony drug offense.
Bold bong-users — Two men on Wednesday reportedly smoked out of a bong right in front of the Kelso police station, according to the police call log.
Burglary
- 2200 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone tried to break into a commercial building. Suspect should be on video, according to the police call log.
Stolen vehicles
- 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway. Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a white 2001 Ford Escape with Oregon plate 273HYY.
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a teal 2002 Mitsubishi Gallant with Washington plate BTF7755.
Thefts
- Barr Drive and Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone in a small coupe-style vehicle stole a stop sign.
- 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. A woman stole Adidas clothing from a store.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole a belt, pair of shoes and other merchandise from a store.
Vandalism
- 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone vandalized the Kelso skate park with white paint and graffiti.
- Ocean Beach Highway and 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend walked up to her vehicle while she was stopped at a light and tried to smash her windows, then slashed her tires. She was able to drive off once the light turned green.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.