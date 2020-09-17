 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 18
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 18

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jeff Cloud Hill, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, gun — Longview police Thursday arrested Justin Lee Tofte, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Assault, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kevin Matthew Johnson, 32, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order, fourth-degree domestic assault and a felony drug offense.

Bold bong-users — Two men on Wednesday reportedly smoked out of a bong right in front of the Kelso police station, according to the police call log.

Burglary

  • 2200 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone tried to break into a commercial building. Suspect should be on video, according to the police call log.

Stolen vehicles

  • 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway. Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a white 2001 Ford Escape with Oregon plate 273HYY.
  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a teal 2002 Mitsubishi Gallant with Washington plate BTF7755.

Thefts

  • Barr Drive and Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone in a small coupe-style vehicle stole a stop sign.
  • 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. A woman stole Adidas clothing from a store.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole a belt, pair of shoes and other merchandise from a store.

Vandalism

  • 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone vandalized the Kelso skate park with white paint and graffiti.
  • Ocean Beach Highway and 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend walked up to her vehicle while she was stopped at a light and tried to smash her windows, then slashed her tires. She was able to drive off once the light turned green.

