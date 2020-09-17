 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 17
Police Blotter: Sept. 17

Handcuffs stock

Robbery, theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tyrick James Clark, 38, city of residence unknown on suspicion of first-degree robbery, third-degree theft, felony drug possession and possession with intent to sell.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Sean Aaron McClain, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession, possessing medication without a prescription, circumventing an ignition interlock, third-degree driving without a license, third-degree theft, second-degree burglary and contempt of court.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Lucas Dean Previte, 31, of Brier, Wash. on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Theft

  • 800 block of Imboden Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday.
  • 300 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Bikes and scooters.
  • 500 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two bicycles worth $850.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.

