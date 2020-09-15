 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 16
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 16

Handcuffs stock

Harassment, assault — Longview police Monday arrested Michael Ray Howard Jones, 33, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Fraud — A Kelso resident reported Monday losing about $60 when an unknown suspect hacked into their gaming account.

Burglaries

  • 100 Crawford Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone broke into a house and stole medication.
  • Country Club Drive, Longview. Monday. Someone attempted to break into a building Saturday night.

Thefts

  • 200 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole tools.
  • 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. A man shoplifted a can of Grizzly chew.
  • 1300 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man allegedly stole flowers from an inn and park. The caller told police this is not the first incident.
  • 400 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Someone stole $85 of change from a vending machine. Costs to repair the machine estimated around $100.

