Police Blotter: Sept. 16

Harassment, assault — Longview police Monday arrested Michael Ray Howard Jones, 33, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Fraud — A Kelso resident reported Monday losing about $60 when an unknown suspect hacked into their gaming account.
Burglaries
- 100 Crawford Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone broke into a house and stole medication.
- Country Club Drive, Longview. Monday. Someone attempted to break into a building Saturday night.
Thefts
- 200 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole tools.
- 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. A man shoplifted a can of Grizzly chew.
- 1300 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man allegedly stole flowers from an inn and park. The caller told police this is not the first incident.
- 400 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Someone stole $85 of change from a vending machine. Costs to repair the machine estimated around $100.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.