Police Blotter: Sept. 15
Handcuffs stock

Rock-throwing teens — A Cowlitz 911 caller in the 500 block of Dike Drive, Castle Rock reported Sunday that three teenage boys were throwing rocks at passersby from the dike.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Kenneth Eugene Cole, 63, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Javier Roquez Jr., 37, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Drugs — Kalama police Saturday arrested Joseph Bernard Kalonji, 27, of Canby, Oregon on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Burglary — Kelso police Friday arrested Sarah Lynne Cameron, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Joseph Wayne Gates, 44, of St. Helens on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two felony drug offenses.

Theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Casey Michael Pearson, 29, of Washougal on suspicion of attempted second-degree theft.

Eluding — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Justin Bryan Wall, 38, of Gresham on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and third-degree driving with a suspended licensee.

Burglary

  • 2100 block of Cascade Way, Longview. Sunday. Tools taken from garage.
  • 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Garage door kicked in. No items taken.
  • 600 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Garage broken into.

Theft

  • 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Sunday. Political signs taken or vandalized.
  • 5200 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Yamaha boat motor.
  • 1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Purse.

Vandalism

  • 2900 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. “T” in a Trump sign painted over.
  • 900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Bathroom vandalized.
  • 400 block of May Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Slashed tires.
  • 400 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Friday. Several cars in neighborhood damaged by BB or Airsoft gunshots.
  • 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Slashed tires.
  • Atlantic Avenue and Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Political signs for Jay Inslee, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris vandalized.

