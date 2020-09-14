Police Blotter: Sept. 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock-throwing teens — A Cowlitz 911 caller in the 500 block of Dike Drive, Castle Rock reported Sunday that three teenage boys were throwing rocks at passersby from the dike.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Kenneth Eugene Cole, 63, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Javier Roquez Jr., 37, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Drugs — Kalama police Saturday arrested Joseph Bernard Kalonji, 27, of Canby, Oregon on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Burglary — Kelso police Friday arrested Sarah Lynne Cameron, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Joseph Wayne Gates, 44, of St. Helens on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two felony drug offenses.