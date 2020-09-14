Police Blotter: Sept. 15

Rock-throwing teens — A Cowlitz 911 caller in the 500 block of Dike Drive, Castle Rock reported Sunday that three teenage boys were throwing rocks at passersby from the dike.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Kenneth Eugene Cole, 63, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Javier Roquez Jr., 37, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Kalama police Saturday arrested Joseph Bernard Kalonji, 27, of Canby, Oregon on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary — Kelso police Friday arrested Sarah Lynne Cameron, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Joseph Wayne Gates, 44, of St. Helens on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two felony drug offenses.
Theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Casey Michael Pearson, 29, of Washougal on suspicion of attempted second-degree theft.
Eluding — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Justin Bryan Wall, 38, of Gresham on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and third-degree driving with a suspended licensee.
Burglary
- 2100 block of Cascade Way, Longview. Sunday. Tools taken from garage.
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Garage door kicked in. No items taken.
- 600 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Garage broken into.
Theft
- 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Sunday. Political signs taken or vandalized.
- 5200 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Yamaha boat motor.
- 1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Purse.
Vandalism
- 2900 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. “T” in a Trump sign painted over.
- 900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Bathroom vandalized.
- 400 block of May Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Slashed tires.
- 400 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Friday. Several cars in neighborhood damaged by BB or Airsoft gunshots.
- 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Slashed tires.
- Atlantic Avenue and Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Political signs for Jay Inslee, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris vandalized.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.