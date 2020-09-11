Police Blotter: Sept. 12

Drugs, concealed weapon — Longview police Thursday arrested Eric Robert Johnson, 46, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and carrying a concealed weapon.
Identity theft, fraud, drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Miguel Angel Luna Pulido, 25, of Vancouver on suspicion of possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, a felony drug offense, fraud and defrauding an innkeeper.
Theft
- 1000 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Thursday. A woman took items from clothing donation bins.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Thursday. Two lounge chairs, outside table, garden hose and other items stolen. Owner saw what she believed to be her items at a neighboring residence.
Vandalism
- 1800 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Thursday. “ACAB” graffiti sprayed outside a vehicle.
Vehicle prowl
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Thursday. Suspects seen on video digging around the back a pickup. Doesn’t appear they took anything.
Vehicle theft
- 1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. White 1996 Chevrolet Silverado. Unknown license plates. A friend took the vehicle somewhere to be fixed and it went missing.
- 900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Thursday. Gold 2015 Lincoln MKZ. Washington BID8907.
