Police Blotter: Sept. 11

Burglary, eluding — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving without a license.

Theft, trespass — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Jason Robert Beveridge, 48, of Portland on suspicion of attempting to elude an officer, third-degree driving without a license, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Don Pat Byman, Jr., 47, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Michael Paul Harlan, 44, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and failing to appear for a third-degree driving without a license offense.

Drugs, trespass — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Darrell William Fowler, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Theresa Suzanne Kagle, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.