Police Blotter: Sept. 11

Burglary, eluding — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving without a license.
Theft, trespass — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Jason Robert Beveridge, 48, of Portland on suspicion of attempting to elude an officer, third-degree driving without a license, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Don Pat Byman, Jr., 47, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Michael Paul Harlan, 44, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and failing to appear for a third-degree driving without a license offense.
Drugs, trespass — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Darrell William Fowler, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Theresa Suzanne Kagle, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Thaja Christine Olsen, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession of controlled substances.
Theft — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Andrew Leon Waldo, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of retail theft and a warrant for contempt of court.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Joshua Dean Wymore, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft.
Fraud — A Longview resident told Longview police Tuesday that money was paid for a refrigerator, but the seller never showed up with the refrigerator and stopped responding to messages.
Burglaries
- 2400 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Reported Wednesday.
- 200 block of Jackson Road, Longview. Tuesday.
- 400 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Recorder with litigation recordings for a lawsuit.
Thefts
- 100 block of Delameter Lane, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Cash.
- 300 block of Butte Hill Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Three goats.
- 100 block of Alpenridge Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Milwaukie tools.
- 1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Wednesday. $117 worth of fuel.
- 100 block of First Street, Kalama. Wednesday. Cash.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Truck battery.
- 1500 block of Tara Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Air compressor worth $250.
- 800 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Package.
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Cash.
- 100 block of Adler Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail.
- 4400 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Cargo trailer.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Client did not pay full amount for hair dye job.
- 3200 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Tuesday. Mail.
Vehicle Prowls
- 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday.
- 300 block of Barr Drive, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Purse.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Damage to front doors.
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Window in door broken.
- 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
