Police Blotter: Sept. 10

Burglary, eluding — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, trespass — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Darrell William Fowler, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Theresa Suzanne Kagle, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Thaja Christine Olsen, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession of controlled substances.

Theft — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Andrew Leon Waldo, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of retail theft and a warrant for contempt of court.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Joshua Dean Wymore, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft.