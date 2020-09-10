Police Blotter: Sept. 10

Burglary, eluding — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs, trespass — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Darrell William Fowler, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Theresa Suzanne Kagle, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Thaja Christine Olsen, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession of controlled substances.
Theft — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Andrew Leon Waldo, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of retail theft and a warrant for contempt of court.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Joshua Dean Wymore, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft.
Fraud — A Longview resident told Longview police Tuesday that money was paid for a refrigerator, but the seller never showed up with the refrigerator and stopped responding to messages.
Vandalism
- 300 block of Umiker Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Mailbox damaged.
- 3500 block of Chinook Street, Longview. Tuesday. Lamp post damaged.
- 100 block of Larry Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Motorcycle tires slashed.
Theft
- 100 block of Adler Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail.
- 4400 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Cargo trailer.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Client did not pay full amount for hair dye job.
- 3200 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Tuesday. Mail.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Jackson Road, Longview. Tuesday.
- 400 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Recorder with litigation recordings for a lawsuit.
Vehicle thefts
900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Silver Saturn four-door. Washington plate BBU2988. Bumper sticker on driver’s side that says “I heart guns and coffee.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.