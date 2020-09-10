 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Sept. 10
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sept. 10

Handcuffs stock

Burglary, eluding — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, trespass — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Darrell William Fowler, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Theresa Suzanne Kagle, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Thaja Christine Olsen, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession of controlled substances.

Theft — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Andrew Leon Waldo, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of retail theft and a warrant for contempt of court.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Joshua Dean Wymore, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Fraud — A Longview resident told Longview police Tuesday that money was paid for a refrigerator, but the seller never showed up with the refrigerator and stopped responding to messages.

Vandalism

  • 300 block of Umiker Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Mailbox damaged.
  • 3500 block of Chinook Street, Longview. Tuesday. Lamp post damaged.
  • 100 block of Larry Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Motorcycle tires slashed.

Theft

  • 100 block of Adler Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail.
  • 4400 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Cargo trailer.
  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Client did not pay full amount for hair dye job.
  • 3200 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Tuesday. Mail.

Burglaries

  • 200 block of Jackson Road, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 400 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Recorder with litigation recordings for a lawsuit.

Vehicle thefts

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Silver Saturn four-door. Washington plate BBU2988. Bumper sticker on driver’s side that says “I heart guns and coffee.”

