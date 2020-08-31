Police Blotter: Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Distracted driver strikes train — A 43-year-old Aurora, Oregon man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday night after striking a train in the 400 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. The driver admitted he had also been speeding and using his cell phone while driving, Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Monday. The train was likely moving very slowly if at all, Brightbill said, and no injuries were reported from the collision.

Burned boat — Callers to Cowltiz 911 dispatch reported Sunday morning that a boat on a trailer appeared to be on fire at the end of Dike Road, where it was left after having been apparently stolen. The boat ended up being completely burned, an investigating deputy determined. A family member of the boat’s owner told the deputy that he’d parked the boat at Les Schwab to have the wheel bearings fixed the night before. He was advised to report the theft to Woodland PD.

Found foot belongs to bear — A man reported to Cowlitz 911 dispatchers on Saturday that he’d found two feet that appeared human on or near the roadway in the 3400 block of China Garden Road in Kalama. According to 911 call logs, the feet were determined to belong to a bear.