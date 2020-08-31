Police Blotter: Sept. 1

Distracted driver strikes train — A 43-year-old Aurora, Oregon man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday night after striking a train in the 400 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. The driver admitted he had also been speeding and using his cell phone while driving, Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Monday. The train was likely moving very slowly if at all, Brightbill said, and no injuries were reported from the collision.
Burned boat — Callers to Cowltiz 911 dispatch reported Sunday morning that a boat on a trailer appeared to be on fire at the end of Dike Road, where it was left after having been apparently stolen. The boat ended up being completely burned, an investigating deputy determined. A family member of the boat’s owner told the deputy that he’d parked the boat at Les Schwab to have the wheel bearings fixed the night before. He was advised to report the theft to Woodland PD.
Found foot belongs to bear — A man reported to Cowlitz 911 dispatchers on Saturday that he’d found two feet that appeared human on or near the roadway in the 3400 block of China Garden Road in Kalama. According to 911 call logs, the feet were determined to belong to a bear.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Angel Ann Caldwell, 35, of Clatskanie on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Roberto Rossillini Randazzo, 39, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and escape from community custody.
Stolen property — Longview police Sunday arrested Kaylin F. English, 24, city of residence unavailable on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Assault — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Tykisha Charmaine Harris, 27, of Seattle on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and DUI.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Jose Armando Renteria, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Joshua Leonard Rudd, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
Stolen property — Longview police Saturday arrested Cameron David Wynne, 29, of Seattle on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
DUI — Longview police Saturday arrested Todd Jay Clemans, 39, of Longview on suspicion of felony DUI.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Nicole Diane Stoner, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Burglary
- 200 block of Wiley Road, Silver Lake. Sunday. 5th Wheel burglarized.
- 100 block of Owens Road, Silver Lake. Sunday. Home burglarized, house and vehicle keys apparently stolen.
- 4300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Wallet, cash, and two Xbox controllers taken.
- 400 block of Parker Road, Toledo. Sunday.
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Store forcibly entered through front door, with burglary tools left inside. Several thousand dollars worth of sports cards taken.
- 400 block of Parker Road, Toutle. Shed door kicked in.
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Friday. Several thousand dollars worth of cash and coin burglarized from house. No sign of forced entry.
Vehicle prowl
- 7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Saturday. Dewalt saws taken from vehicle at a Park and Ride sometime between August 24 and August 28.
- 200 block of Saint James Place, Longview. Friday. Playstation console, controller and games stolen.
- 21st Avenue and Fir Street, Longview. Friday. Man seen trying to break into van.
- Julie Place, Longview. Friday. Prescription medicine stolen.
Theft
- 4200 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Weed eater, chainsaw and other items stolen sometime in the last two months.
- 900 block of 8th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Rear license plate.
- 1600 block of Toutle Road, Toutle. Friday. Chainsaw.
- 200 block of 2nd Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Purse.
- 200 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Friday. Bike.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Cell phone.
Vandalism
- 200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Van window blown out.
- 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Saturday. Keys bent but not broken in lockers.
- 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Vehicle radiator hose cut, bolts loosened or missing on engine.
- 100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Window broken out by either a BB or pellet gun.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.