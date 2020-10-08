Police Blotter: Oct. 8

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Brandyn Noble, 26, of Portland on suspicion of 3rd degree assault and possession of methamphetamine.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Jacob Hughes, 33, of Rainier on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and bringing a controlled substance into the jail.

Drugs — Longview police on Monday arrested Christopher Jaha, 53, of Kelso on suspicion of heroin and methamphetamine.

Drugs — Washington State Patrol arrested Isaiah Robertson, 20, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and felony violation of a protection order.

Theft – Longview police on Tuesday arrested Melissa Yarbrough, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of 2nd degree theft and first degree stolen property.

Harassment – Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jeffrey Lane, 55, on suspicion of felony harassment.

